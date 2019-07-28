10th Annual Tri Indy kicks off at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 1,500 central Indiana athletes participated in an Olympic distance race Sunday morning as part of Tri Indy Downtown.

The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. from Celebration Plaza at White River State Park with a 1500 meter swim along the canal followed by a 40K bike race and 10K run.

The bike course traveled north, along the White River and up to the Velodrome, near 38th Street.

Runners traveled along the west side of the White River from Celebration Plaza up to 10th Street, and then back along the east side of the river.

Tri Indy is organized by event management company Tuxedo Brothers.

Athletes could also participate in a Sprint Distance triathlon, and a Short Distance duathlon.

Tri Indy Downtown is an official USA Triatholon event.

