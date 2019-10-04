11-year-old Columbus student facing intimidation charge after saying he brought gun to school

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH/The Republic) — An 11-year-old student in Columbus is facing a felony charge of intimidation after a classmate overheard him saying he brought a gun to school while they were on the school bus.

According to The Republic, the incident happened before school Thursday morning while the male W.D. Richards Elementary School student was on a Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. bus.

The student reportedly said he had a weapon and a classmate overheard him. The classmate reported the conversation to a teacher and law enforcement was called.

A search of the student’s bag revealed he had no weapon.

The student was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether or not to charge the student.