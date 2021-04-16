Local

12 neighborhood projects secure $2.2M in matching grants from Indy Public Works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is giving millions of dollars to neighborhood infrastructure projects.

More than $2.2 in matching grants will fund 12 projects in 2021. They include sidewalk repairs and an expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. All of the projects are being done with the help of neighborhood groups and nonprofits.

In announcing the funds on Thursday, Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “Not only do preferred neighborhood projects get done where neighborhoods and not for profits partner with the city, but those projects also get moved up on the priority list, so that they are done quicker, faster.”

Since the neighborhood infrastructure partnership program was created four years ago, the city has funded 45 neighborhood projects.

2021 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership Projects

Here is a list from Hannah Scott-Carter, public information officer of Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW), of the projects:

Cardinal Cove Homeowners Association: Indy DPW will match funds provided by the Cardinal Cove Homeowners Association to repair sidewalks in 10 locations. Located near Hague Road and 82nd Street, sidewalks in this subdivision have not seen significant repair since it was first built in the early 1980s.

Indy DPW will partner with this neighborhood to construct new sidewalks in three locations to connect to existing sidewalks, creating a safer neighborhood for walking, biking, and driving.

Indy DPW will partner in the expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural at South Street from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, and Indiana Avenue from West Street to 10th Street. The Indiana Avenue Trail expansion will strengthen the commitment and neighborhood investments in the 16 Tech Innovation District. Grant funds supplement other funding and grants to make the project possible.

Indy DPW will partner with the Washington Township School District and area neighborhood associations to create safer pedestrian access along Westfield Boulevard near North Central High School and Northview Middle School. The project will include new sidewalks on the east side of Westfield Boulevard from 83rd to 86th streets.

Indy DPW will match funds to resurface roadway and improve curbs at Wayne Avenue and West Henry Street adjacent to Rhoades Elementary School. The roadways are near a new entry and exit point for busses, reducing traffic congestion during peak school hours.

Indy DPW will partner to rehabilitate broken sidewalks in front of the building at 2225 Yandes Street, which was recently acquired by Overcoming Ministries. This project will make deliveries and pedestrian access safer as the church expands its community services in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

Indy DPW will partner with this 80-home neighborhood to resurface streets that have not seen significant work since the subdivision was built in the late 1960s. Roads include Wickham Road, Pimbury Court, Alderly Road, and Alderly Court.

Indy DPW will match funds to replace sidewalks in more than a dozen areas throughout this neighborhood just north of downtown Indianapolis. Improved sidewalks will make it safer for residents to access homes and businesses in the area. The improvements will also make access to nearby amenities easer and safer, including the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Indy DPW will partner to rehabilitate sidewalk around a Riverside neighborhood along West 18th Street near Montcalm Street. This project intends to complement Indy DPW's plans to extend the Fall Creek Trail through the neighborhood.

Indy DPW will partner to repair sidewalks on Columbia Avenue in front of The Oaks Academy. The rehabilitation of these sidewalks will not only improve access to the building for students and faculty but also improve residential and business growth in the area.

Indy DPW is partnering with the Town of Meridian Hills on their latest phase of connectivity and pedestrian safety improvements. This project will install new sidewalks along East 75th Street from Spring Mill Road to Meridian Street.

Indy DPW is partnering with the Town of Meridian Hills on their latest phase of connectivity and pedestrian safety improvements. This project will install new sidewalks along East 75th Street from Spring Mill Road to Meridian Street. Town of Williams Creek: Indy DPW will partner to reconstruct the intersection of Hillcrest Road and High Drive, which has not seen major repairs in decades. The road resurfacing is timed to be done after several new homes in the area were constructed.

More information on the program and partner projects can be found at indy.gov/DPW.