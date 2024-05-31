12 ways to celebrate Pride in Indy during the month of June

(MIRROR INDY) — We’ve come a long way since the early Pride events of the 1980s. Private dinners, brunches and picnics eventually moved to public spaces, including Monument Circle in the late ’80s, all to bring the LGBTQ+ community together in celebration.

This year’s Indy Pride celebrations mark more than 40 years since the first events in Central Indiana, and organizers of Indy’s Pride still pay tribute to those who blazed the trail.

This is just a sampling of events — local businesses, bars and restaurants host their own Pride events in June during Pride weekend and beyond, including Downtown Olly’s, English Ivy’s, Almost Famous, Metro Night Club & Restaurant, Greg’s Our Place, Tini and others, and you can support these businesses every month of the year.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1, Riverside Park, 2420 E Riverside Drive. Free

Easily the cutest of the Pride events. Seeing dogs or cats, or maybe something more exotic in a rainbow tutu or bandanna, will bring a smile to anyone’s face. If you don’t have Pride swag for your pet, don’t sweat it — the vendors have you covered. At the event, you and your furry friend will also have a chance to meet people from local pet rescues, pet-friendly businesses, and of course, hundreds of other animal lovers.

Noon to 4 p.m. June 2, Riverside Park, 2420 E Riverside Drive. Free

In tribute to the trailblazers who hosted the first Pride Picnic in Indy in 1983, friends and chosen family gather to have fun, while enjoying fried chicken from Jug’s Catering, plus vegan and vegetarian options. At 2 p.m., the Bag Ladies — Indiana’s oldest HIV/AIDS fundraising group — will host the annual softball game.

7:30 p.m. June 2, the Vogue Theatre, 6259 N College Ave. $12-$33

The category is… ballroom realness! Indy Pride of Color will perform and screen “Paris is Burning,” the iconic 1990 documentary about different houses represented in New York City’s drag balls of the 1980s.

Before Madonna made “Vogue” a household name, these performers dressed to impress, and their influence is still felt today in critically acclaimed shows like “Pose” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Even if you can’t make it — or if this event sells out — the movie is worth watching.

7:30 p.m. June 5, Schrott Center for the Arts, 610 W 46th St. Free

The Pride of Indy Bands’ annual event will feature inspirational works performed by ensembles to mark almost 20 years of entertaining Indianapolis audiences. New this year, the Indianapolis Women’s Chorus, which comprises 100 people who span a spectrum of gender identities, including women, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and transgender individuals, will also take the stage.

7 p.m. June 6, the Vogue Theatre, 6259 N College Ave. $25

Celebrate the femme spirit across the gender spectrum for queer women and non-binary people. See some of the city’s best in burlesque, live music and spoken word, and listen to music by synth pop innovator Daya.

Noon to 11 p.m. June 7, various locations in Fountain Square, free

First Friday meets Pride all day long at this event organized by VALYOUABLE, an artist development nonprofit. Check out the Vendor Village for live art performances and information about social services, and buy tickets to Indy Pride events.

Stop by MELI + Future Friends First Fridays at the Murphy Arts Building, sweat it out at dance parties at the Fountain Square Theatre and in Fountain Square Plaza, and don’t forget to hydrate ahead of the Pride Parade and Festival the next day.

10 a.m. to noon June 8, Massachusetts Avenue, free

The Indy Pride Parade, with 180 groups walking last year, is the state’s largest parade celebrating any cause, according to Indy Pride. It follows along the avenue known for businesses, theaters, restaurants and bars like the Metro Nightclub and Almost Famous that display Pride flags year-round.

Plan to arrive early to stake out a spot. The closer you are to the route, the easier it is to collect swag like rainbow sunglasses, hand fans and bead necklaces. Don’t forget to check the weather and bring sunscreen. Oh, and dressing up is encouraged but not required (but you might want to bring your own fan).

11 a.m. to 10 p.m., June 8, Military Park, 601 W. New York St. $10-$100

Celebrate the past, present and future of Indiana’s LGBTQ+ community with three stages of entertainment, food vendors and local businesses, and health organizations providing education and resources.

Check out performances by the crowned royalty of Indy Pride, hosted by Pat Yo Weave and Halle Pino; Mr. Gay Indiana, Miss Gay Indiana, Miss Gay Black Indiana, and other drag performers and DJs.

The Beaches will headline the mainstage, and other featured musical performers include VINCINT, “Don’t Leave Me This Way” Motown and disco diva legend Thelma Houston, Venbee, Lauren Sanderson, Invasion Tour with Raja, Aura Mayari & Ongina, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Dave Audé + DJ Dan and Tracy Young.

5:30-8:30 p.m. June 22, Perry Park, 451 E. Stop 11 Road. $10

You may have seen the skaters of Circle City Roller Derby along with Naptown Roller Derby and Race City Rebels Roller Derby in the Pride Parade. Now, catch some fast action as the skaters of Circle City take on Vette City of Bowling Green, Ky., in a double header.

4 p.m. to midnight June 22. $5-$15

Sign up now to be part of a bar crawl through downtown Indy, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Youth Group. Although the crawl is a “choose your own adventure” type event, check in will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Downtown Olly’s, 822 N Illinois St.

11 a.m. June 29, Irvington Lodge Events, 5515 E Washington St. Free

For the third year in a row, the eastside neighborhood known for its annual Halloween Fest will fly Pride flags in almost every window along Washington Street, including local businesses and restaurants who are LGBTQ owned and operated.

Stop by Hampton & Co. to see a selection of Pride-themed jewelry, votive candles and home décor. Visit Irvington Vinyl and Books, the homebase of the “Queery Book Club,” known for harder-to-find and local books and records. Learn about local queer artists at the Magpie Art Gallery.

7 p.m. July 12, Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St. $13-$16

The first 1,000 fans to see the home team take on the Columbus Clippers will get a Pride-themed koozie. Plus, Pride-themed merch will be on sale, baseball caps can be ordered with tickets, and the evening will end with a fireworks display synced with LGBTQ musical artists.

Looking for more things to do? Indy Pride has a list of sponsored and supported events that include an interfaith celebration on June 2, Deaf Pride on June 3, BLQ+ Juneteenth celebration on June 15, Rock the Ruins with Orville Peck on June 9, Bi+ Pride on June 13, LatinX Pride on June 29, and others.