12-year-old Greenfield girl recovering after hit by vehicle while riding bicycle

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo, File)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old girl from Greenfield was in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while riding her bicycle, the Greenfield Police Department says.

The girl was riding northbound on the sidewalk along Morristown Pike before the accident, police said in a news release.

When she reached Main Street, she continued across the street into the path of an SUV, according to police. She was hit by the vehicle and thrown across the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 30-year-old Greenfield woman, stopped and went to help the girl. She remained with the child until emergency crews arrived, police say.

The girl was awake and talking when taken to the hospital. She was not wearing a helmet while riding her bike.

Video from traffic cameras shows that the child started to cross Main Street at the crosswalk without stopping to look for oncoming traffic, police say.

The girl was being treated for unknown injuries at Riley Hospital for Children, according to police.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with investigators and police do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.