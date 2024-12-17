12 DJs of XMAS returns to celebrate life and benefit Gleaners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An annual event is back in Indianapolis just in time for the holidays and will benefit a local food bank.

After a four-year hiatus, the “12 DJs of XMAS: Miracle on Meridian” is set to make the dancefloor of Invy Nightclub “merry and bright” on Monday, Dec. 23. It was an annual event put on by the late Ron Miner (DJ Indiana Jones) until Miner’s death in 2020.

On Tuesday, two of the acts behind the turntables, DJ Big Baby and DJ Rican, joined Daybreak to discuss the event.

“I’m super excited that it’s finally back. And it’s for all a great cause, you know?” DJ Rican said.

“I’m very excited that it is back. It’s a long time coming and…I’m just ready to raise a lot of money for a good cause. Gleaners is a great cause,” DJ Big Baby added.

This year, around 20 DJs will be a part of the “Miracle on Meridian. Organizers ask for a $5 donation and a portion of the proceeds will go towards Gleaners Food Bank.

“That was actually something that Ron did every year when we had 12 DJs. It was always Gleaners and then we would actually go to Gleaners and volunteer,” DJ Rican said. “Bringing it back, I felt like it was only right that it stayed that way because I knew that that’s what he would want. So there was really no question it was going to be for Gleaners and we were going to help out our community, our state.”

DJ Indiana Jones was a mentor for many of the DJs taking part in 12 DJs of XMAS, and it’s being held in his honor.

“It is amazing, emotional…not just for me, but I think for a lot of the DJs that are a part of it and just the city in general. Ron was a huge part of the community and I’m really excited to, you know…I just want to make him proud and just do right by him. So I’m really excited to have it back and to carry on his legacy and continue it,” DJ Big Baby said.

“12 DJs of XMAS: Miracle on Meridian” starts at 8 p.m. on Monday at Invy Nightclub, 225 S. Meridian St.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about the event.