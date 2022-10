Local

12th Annual Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon.

Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25.

Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack shelf-stable meals for Hoosiers in need.

