13 added to Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana hosted a ceremony Thursday night at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial to honor first responders who died in the line of duty.

First responders from across the state joined families of the fallen to memorialize loved ones at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Government Way and Senate Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

Tony Murray, president of the union, said of the event, “It honors out commitment to those families and to those members that they’ll never be forgotten. We have legacy firefighters that we have discovered gave the ultimate sacrifice from 1899, so, this many years later, we honor that commitment that we will never forget them and their sacrifice will be remembered.”

Here are the 13 firefighters added to the memorial during Thursday’s ceremony: