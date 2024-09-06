13 added to Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana hosted a ceremony Thursday night at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial to honor first responders who died in the line of duty.
First responders from across the state joined families of the fallen to memorialize loved ones at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Government Way and Senate Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.
Tony Murray, president of the union, said of the event, “It honors out commitment to those families and to those members that they’ll never be forgotten. We have legacy firefighters that we have discovered gave the ultimate sacrifice from 1899, so, this many years later, we honor that commitment that we will never forget them and their sacrifice will be remembered.”
Here are the 13 firefighters added to the memorial during Thursday’s ceremony:
- Kyle Osgood, Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, died in 2023.
- David F. Phelps, Prairieton Fire Department, died in 2023.
- Bruce A. Nethercutt, Goshen Fire Department, died in 2023.
- Jack Ronco, La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department, died in 2022.
- Bernard J. Noll, Southwest Allen County Fire District, died in 2022.
- Donald Neiswinger, Owen Valley Fire Territory, died in 2022.
- Mark Sutton, Orland Fire and Rescue, died in 2022.
- Jacob McClanahan, Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department, died in 2022.
- Thomas M. Branson, Indianapolis Fire Department, died in 2021.
- Michael Kreps Jr., Dunkirk Fire Department, died in 2021.
- Clarence Roell, Batesville Fire Department, died in 1960.
- Charles G. Scrubber, Knightstown Fire Department, died in 1899.
- Truman Rhodes, Knightstown Fire Department, died in 1899.