WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- Thirteen people fell ill from epoxy fumes Friday night at a supplier of safety equipment for vehicles.

Westfield Fire Department went about 9 p.m. to IMMI, which is located southwest of the intersection of U.S. 31 and 191st Street.

Matt Bijanic with the fire department said fumes from epoxy flooring went into the air-conditioning unit. The people who fell ill were taken to area hospitals. There were no major injuries and they have since been released from the hospital.

Firefighters were working to air out the building later Friday night.

"The health and safety of our team is always our first concern, and we are thankful everyone is ok," said

Julie Cooley, Director of Corporate Communications. "While the issue has been resolved and there are

no lingering fumes in the building, we will remain closed this weekend as a precautionary measure. We

want to thank the Westfield Fire Department, first responders, and medical staff from nearby hospitals

who took excellent care of our team members."

In a release sent to News 8 Saturday, IMMI said 60 team members were working in the building at the time of the incident.