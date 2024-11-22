’13 FIRES,’ a play depicting Indiana Avenue history, soon to show at The District Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The play ‘13 FIRES‘ is coming to The District Theatre this month. It tells a powerful true story set in 1956 Indianapolis, illuminating the struggles of the Indiana Avenue community as it faces profound change, displacement, and heartache.

The play connects the racial discrimination against black neighborhoods that led to the deaths of two children in 1956, to the present-day housing crisis.

On Friday actress Heather Strain and actor Kendall Crenshaw joined Daybreak to discuss the show.

“’13 FIRES’ – it is a look at what we do when we make a choice from a government level. It was to bring something great to this community, but the effects that it had on the black community and the neighborhood of Indiana Avenue – really, this story um brings to light the effects,” Strain explained. “The thriving of Indiana Avenue, the businesses, the families – all taken away by one choice to bring a school into a city… for a great reason – but, the effects of it. So that’s what we dive into, the effects of that.”

According to the District Theatre website – the historical background of the play is below:

In the 1950s, Indiana Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods in Indianapolis faced severe housing crises, particularly affecting the Black community. Many homes were substandard, poorly maintained, and unsafe due to neglect by landlords and inadequate city oversight. One particularly tragic incident occurred in 1956, when an electrical fire killed two toddlers in a dilapidated shack at 614-6 Douglass Street. The structure, which was essentially partitioned with cardboard, was part of a back addition to a duplex. The mother of the children had repeatedly complained about electrical issues to the landlord, but no repairs had been made. During the fire, the flames spread too quickly for nearby residents to save the children.



This fire was a symptom of the larger housing and safety problems in Black neighborhoods. Many landlords, both Black and White, profited from renting out substandard housing to the rapidly growing Black population, exacerbated by the city’s lack of proper housing regulations and inspections. Indiana Avenue, historically a center of Black culture, suffered from these conditions while also facing systemic displacement and urban renewal, which further destabilized the community.

The story of the fire, along with many other similar incidents, underscores the dangerous living conditions faced by the Black population in Indianapolis during this period, a direct result of discriminatory housing policies and economic exploitation

When asked what the performers hope the modern audience can take away from this play, Crenshaw said “The black voice. The black woman’s truth and the black man’s purpose and black children’s freedom. That’s what the audience needs to take in. And that’s what we’re grateful that the District Theatre and Black Light Training are shown to Indianapolis.

The play will be at the District Theatre from Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Dec. 1. It is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets cost $15 and are available here.