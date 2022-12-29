Local

13-year-old girl missing from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WISH) — A missing 13-year-old girl from West Mifflin who was last seen two weeks ago is believed to be in the Indianapolis area, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Irma Vigil was last seen on Dec. 13 at her home in West Mifflin, according to the West Mifflin Police Department.

Irma is described to be 5 feet 3 inches and 150 pounds with her hair dyed half black and half red. She was also last seen wearing a black-colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans.

If anyone sees Irma or has any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-0600.