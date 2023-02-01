Local

14 Indiana counties including Tipton, Putnam remain under travel advisories

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had 14 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories late Wednesday afternoon.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, the 14 counties were in the “yellow” category. Most of the affected counties were in southern Indiana.

