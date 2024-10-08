14-year-old boy drove vehicle in Muncie crash; multiple people hurt

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy driving at a high speed late Tuesday morning hit another vehicle at a Muncie intersection, leaving at least two people in critical condition, police say.

A news release issued Tuesday night from Muncie Police Department did not name any of the people in the crash, or what type of vehicles crashed.

The 14-year-old boy was driving with three other people in the vehicle: an 18-year-old woman; a 14-year-old, whose gender was not provided; and a 10-year-old girl. Their conditions ranged from critical to minor, the release said without providing details.

The vehicle driven by the 14-year-old hit a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old woman, who was in critical condition, the release said.

The crash was reported just after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Madison Street and East 18th Street. That’s in a business area with restaurants, a gas station, and a rental supplier of tools and equipment.

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department’s detective division at 765-747-4867 or the police dispatch at 765-747-4838.

Indiana allows 15-year-olds to get learner’s permits if enrolled in drivers’ education, according to the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Hoosiers can get a probationary license at age 16 years and 90 days after completing driver’s education, or, otherwise, at age 16 years and 270 days.