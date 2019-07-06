14-year-old runaway located

Todjane Dearon ran away from her home on July 4, IMPD says. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

UPDATE: Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD confirmed Todjane Dearon had been located and was “alive and well.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since July 4.

Police say Todjane Dearon, 14, went missing from her home in the 4500 block of Dabny Circle after she ran away on July 4.

She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Dearon may be in danger. Police say if you see her you should call the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.