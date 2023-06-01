146th & Allisonville construction project now has its own website

Construction is underway at the intersection of 146th Street and Allisonville Road in Hamilton County. The project is expected to wrap up in 2025. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Highway Department)

(The REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Highway Department began construction at the intersection of 146th Street and Allisonville Road last week.

The $44 million project will reduce congestion and increase safety by converting the intersection into a grade-separated interchange, with 146th Street going over a roundabout on Allisonville Road.

“We know it’s an inconvenience now, but we’re certain this project will be worth it in the end,” Highway Director Brad Davis said. “In the meantime, we’re committed to doing whatever we can to communicate the latest information to residents and motorists.”

The Highway Department has created an informational website and an e-newsletter that provide the very latest on construction and lane restrictions. Both can be found at streamline146.com.

“146th Street is the main east-west artery in our county, running 17 miles from the Boone County Line to I-69,” County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt said. “The Allisonville Road intersection in particular is one of the most traveled. Approximately 44,000 vehicles travel through it every day, so it’s critical we make these upgrades to keep up with the growing needs of our community.”

The worksite speed limit is set at 35 mph. Delays are anticipated during peak hours. Motorists are asked to exercise caution while driving through the intersection and to seek alternate routes when feasible.

Construction should be complete by Summer 2025. A similar project is expected to start at the intersection of 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway in the Summer of 2026.