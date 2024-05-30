146th, Allisonville Road intersection set to reopen as roundabout work continues

A view of the intersection of 146th Street and Allisonville Road, on the border of Fishers and Noblesville, Indiana, in May 2024. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Highway Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The intersection of 146th Street and Allisonville Road, on the border of Fishers and Noblesville, will reopen June 9 after being closed at the start of March.

The $44 million project was designed to have 146th Street going over Allisonville Road with a roundabout. About $9.5 million of that total came from federal funds, with the remainder funded locally.

Matt Lee, bridge program engineer for the Hamilton County Highway Department, said in a news release issued Thursday, “We are excited to reopen Allisonville Road. When it reopens, there will be no left turns allowed in any direction, but through traffic and right turns will be permitted in all directions. We also plan to set the bridge beams before Allisonville reopens to avoid overnight closures in the near future.”

A temporary signal will be installed to manage traffic until the Allisonville Road roundabout becomes operational.

Delays are expected to happen during peak traffic hours.

The abbreviated reopening will be at 6 p.m. June 9. The full project remains on track to be completed by July 2025.

The Hamilton County Highway Department also shared photos of the project so far.