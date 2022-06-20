Local

146th Street overpass at US 31 to close for deck work

(WISH) — The 146th Street overpass of U.S. 31 in Hamilton County will close Friday night and reopen Monday morning, Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The overpass is on the border of Carmel and Westfield. Weather permitting, contractor Weedle Brother LLC will perform maintenance to protect the overpass deck from water and road-salt damage.

The overpass and nearby off-ramps will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

INDOT suggested these detours:

Westbound 146th St. through-traffic wanting to cross will head north on U.S. 31 to the 161th Street interchange then head back south on U.S. 31 to 146th Street.

Eastbound 146th St. through-traffic wanting to cross will head south of U.S. 31 to Clay Terrace Boulevard then head back north to Lowes Way to 146th Street.

This project is part of the same contract that involves the 161th Street bridge overpass of U.S. 31 that will close after the completion of the roundabout at 161st Street and Union Street. Work to be done from the $600,000 contract should be completed by Aug. 31.

INDOT in a news release encouraged drivers to slow down, and remain vigilant of workers and equipment when traveling through active work zones.