Local

15 children hospitalized in Johnson County after lightning strike

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — More than a dozen children were taken to the hospital Thursday after a lightning strike to a building in Johnson County, according to authorities.

None of the children appeared to be suffering from serious injuries, but they were transported to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A lightning strike was reported to have hit a building at the FFA Indiana Leadership Center around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. That’s located at 6595 S. 125 W. in Trafalgar.

Authorities said the building that was struck was a smaller wood structure, not one of the main metal buildings.

Several children and adults complained of minor pain from being shocked.

“The children involved were not even sure if they actually felt something or if it was simply a combination of the extremely loud noise and lights,” the department said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies and area fire departments responded to the scene. Medics checked out all of the individuals at the scene who experienced being shocked.

Fifteen children were transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital as a precaution. The department said none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

No danger of fire was detected when firefighters checked the building.