15 confirmed statewide coronavirus cases reported by ISHD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed 15 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. The cases increased by three since Friday’s last report from state officials.

No deaths have occurred in Indiana.

ISDH says a total of 89 people have been tested.

County-by-county breakdown of positive cases:

Adams – 1

Boone – 1

Hendricks – 2

Howard – 1

Johnson – 3

LaPorte – 1

Marion – 3

Noble – 1

St. Joseph – 1

Wells – 1

Timeline of coronavirus in Indiana

March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.

March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent's children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.

March 9: Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference.

March 10: Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.

March 11: ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men's and women's Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes.

March 12: ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12.Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler's Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

: ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12.Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. March 13: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14.

