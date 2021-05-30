Local

15-year-old boy missing in Johnson County

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a juvenile named John Earl Blanford, a 15-year-old who left his house in Greenwood Saturday.

He was last seen leaving his home, 1085 South Paddock Road, on his bicycle at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by his legal guardian at 10:12 p.m. that he had not returned home.

Deputies are searching for Blanford in the Smith Valley area and any of his friends’ homes that he normally visits in the area, according to JCSO. Detectives are speaking with the legal guardians to gain any additional information that would assist us in locating John.

The sheriff’s office says Blanford is a white male, 5′ 9″, who is 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen riding a purple BMX bicycle.

If anyone has information please call 317-346-6336, the Johnson County Communications Center.