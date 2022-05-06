Local

15-year-old girl missing from Lawrence; police say she may be out of state

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Her name is Samantha Martinez.

Martinez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has highlights in her hair, and a scar on her throat from a medical procedure.

Police received reports of her missing on Tuesday. Martinez’s parents believe she was with a friend from school, but investigators say she is not.

Detectives say Martinez may be with a nonrelative adult that she met online. They believe the adult came out of state to pick her up.

Police have not provided a vehicle description. Investigators say Martinez is described as special needs, and may be outside of Indiana.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are advised to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.