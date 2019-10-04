15-year-old shot, killed on north side

Photo of the scene where a 15-year-old was shot on the north side on 10/4/2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teenager is dead after a Friday morning shooting on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The fatal shooting happened in the area of 86th Street and Harcourt Road around 2 a.m.

IMPD said a 15-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the Harcourt Road Apartments. He was then taken to the hospital where the juvenile later passed away.

Two other juveniles, who were present at the time of the shooting, are now being questioned by police.

Police believe the three juveniles did not live in the apartment complex and it’s unknown if anyone else present at the time of the shooting.

Also, police are unsure if the shooting was accidental, intentional or self-inflicted.