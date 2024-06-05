150 days to go until Taylor Swift enters her ‘Indy Era’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Are You Ready for It…?” Indianapolis is just 150 days away from pop “Superstar” Taylor Swift gracing Indy with her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The city is gearing up to welcome nearly 200,000 Swifties from all over the country to the Circle City, and Downtown Indy Inc. is ready to make sure Swifties are “Enchanted” by Indianapolis when they are in town.

The group estimates that 80% of the people coming for the concert will be from outside of central Indiana.

Brooke Lupton is coming to Indy for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from Durham, South Carolina.

The last time she saw the show in Atlanta, Georgia, she was pregnant. Now, she is “Out of the Woods” and ready to hear the updated concert.

“Our plan is to hopefully drop our stuff off at the hotel and then go explore,” Lupton said. “Find themed cocktail flights or restaurants doing themed food or Tay-gates.”

Tay-gates are Taylor Swift-themed tailgate experiences held before or during the concert. Some fans without tickets have stood outside the venue to listen anyway.

Lupton says she grew up alongside Taylor Swift and is only a year younger than her. She listened to her music through high school and even though “Everything has Changed,” she is still excited to come to the concert.

“When she was experiencing some of her heartbreaks, so was I. So, I really connected with some of her albums,” Lupton said. “As the ‘Taylor’s Versions’ have come out, it’s been so interesting to experience the ‘(them) on the other side of things. It almost means more being a happily married woman with a kid.”

The city also wants to make sure this concert “Hits Different” for the Swifties. Local businesses are planning Taylor Parties and events hoping to get people to “Stay, Stay Stay” and enjoy the city.

The end of October also won’t be “The Last Time” to enjoy Spark on the Circle – officials have extended the installation’s run and plan to turn it into a “Wonderland” for Swifties the first weekend of November.

Taylor Schaffer, president and chief executive officer of Downtown Indy Inc., says they want to make sure that they’re not only welcoming Swifties to the concert, but also giving them a taste of the community.

Downtown Indy added this will be a huge event, but hosting this many people is something the Circle City knows “All Too Well.”

“It will be nearly 200,000 people, which for context is something like FFA, FDIC, and Big Ten Football Championships all happening at the same time,” Schaffer said.

The economic impact is expected to leave the city “Bejeweled.” Last year, a Ball State economist said she estimated this three-day concert could bring upwards of $100 million to the Indianapolis economy.

It’s not just hotels expecting a big profit. Restaurants in other host cities rolled out a “Message in a Bottle” with themed drinks and meals and the “Getaway Cars” can expect a lot of calls to and from Lucas Oil on November 1 – 3

Number of Taylor Swift song references made in this article: 14.

