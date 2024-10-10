Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

$150,000 Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in Terre Haute

A Hoosier Lottery display. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four white balls and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3X during Wednesday night’s drawing. 

The $150,000 winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7717, located at 2445 Hulman St. in Terre Haute.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 9, are: 25-32-43-53-66 with the Powerball of 10. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Irvington Community to host 78th...
News /
Celtic Thunder returns to Indy...
News /
Indy to welcome 114 schools...
News /
Dog killed in garage fire...
Local News /
Indiana National Guard within days...
Weather Stories /
Beech Grove welcomes Swifties with...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | Treating Lewy...
Health Spotlight /
No. 11 Notre Dame returns...
College Football /