$150,000 Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in Terre Haute
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four white balls and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3X during Wednesday night’s drawing.
The $150,000 winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7717, located at 2445 Hulman St. in Terre Haute.
The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 9, are: 25-32-43-53-66 with the Powerball of 10. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.