Local

16 flights canceled at Indianapolis airport Sunday as winter storm hits East Coast

(WISH file photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 16 flights have been canceled in and out of Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations come as a winter storm moves across the eastern part of the country. All 16 flights were arriving from or destined for the East Coast.

One additional flight was delayed as of 6:30 a.m.

Nearly 2,400 flights have been canceled in the U.S. on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the airport’s website and its FlightAware page.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sunny and seasonable Sunday

Weather Blog /

Move of inmates to new Marion County jail is underway

Crime Watch 8 /

GlaxoSmithKline rejects Unilever bid for unit making Advil, Sensodyne, Tums

Business /

Mayfield candle factory to close, 251 workers laid off after Kentucky tornado

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.