16 flights canceled at Indianapolis airport Sunday as winter storm hits East Coast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 16 flights have been canceled in and out of Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations come as a winter storm moves across the eastern part of the country. All 16 flights were arriving from or destined for the East Coast.

One additional flight was delayed as of 6:30 a.m.

Nearly 2,400 flights have been canceled in the U.S. on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the airport’s website and its FlightAware page.