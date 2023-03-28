16 Tech breaks ground on new community bridge, set to open in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis nonprofit is set to break ground on a new community bridge on the city’s west side on Tuesday.

The project, led by the nonprofit 16 Tech Community Corporation, will span the city’s Fall Creek at West 10th Street and Riley Hospital Drive, connecting the 16 Tech Innovation District to the Indianapolis research and medical corridor and downtown.

The bridge will prioritize accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, with more than half of its square footage dedicated to non-vehicular use.

Organizers of the project say they had the community in mind for the development of the bridge, with six months of community engagement taking place before construction in order to receive community feedback.

Emily Krueger, president and chief executive officer of 16 Tech Community Corporation, said, “We made changes to the design specifically based on that feedback, which was really clear that people wanted a safe multimodal experience.”

Krueger also says they’ve worked to create a place that allows people to pause on the bridge and enjoy their surroundings, along with other opportunities, as well.

The bridge is set to open in the summer of 2024, transforming the look of a classic suspension bridge and creating an entirely new form not seen before in the United States.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 1180 Waterway Boulevard, attended by city leaders and community members. Organizers hope the new bridge will be a destination place for commuters.