16-year-old Carmel High School student dies after crashing Jeep into building

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student died Sunday morning after he’d crashed a Jeep on Friday into an apartment building, Carmel police say.

Michael Jent died from his crash injuries.

Carmel Police Department was sent to the crash about 5:19 a.m. Friday at the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian.

Jent was the only person in the Jeep at the time of the crash.

Investigators think Jent lost control while driving east on Main Street and hit the building. Investigators did not think the crash was intentional. Police have not shared a possible cause of the crash.

Carmel High School students who may be struggling were encouraged to dial 988 to talk with a counselor, police say.

