16-year-old dies, 2 other girls hurt in Greene County crash

WORHTINGTON, Ind. (WISH/WTWO) — A 16-year-old girl, one of three students at a high school in Jasonville, died in a crash Thursday night on a county road, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department told Terre Haute TV station WTWO.

Kaylee Lynn Moore died at the scene.

Another 15-year-old, Ever Green, was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital at IU Health. She was later transferred to Methodist Hospital. Both hospitals are in Indianapolis.

According to a news release, 16-year-old Jade-Lyn Alejandria Brassie lost control of a 2003 Lincoln Navigator about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and struck a tree on County Road 1100 West near County Road 700 North. Moore and Green were passengers in the sport-utility vehicle.

Brassie was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute. The sheriff’s department says Brassie and Green were stable.

All three teens attend Shakamak Junior-Senior High School.

Shakamak thanks everyone for their support through such a difficult and devastating time. Please continue to keep the families of our students as well as the Shakamak family in your thoughts and prayers. 💙💙💙

Posted by MSD of Shakamak on Friday, September 13, 2019

