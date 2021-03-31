16-year-old falls out of canoe on White River; search suspended

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews are suspending the search for a 16-year-old who disappeared in White River on Tuesday night.

Crews were called around 7:20 p.m. to an area of the White River between the 10th Street and 16th Street bridges.

According to Battalion Chief Rita Reith, a man, the teen and a dog were in a canoe on the river. They dog were in a canoe on the river. They tried to get out of the canoe before it went over the dam, but the canoe flipped.

The man and dog made it out of the water. The man was taken to a hospital and on Tuesday night was in good condition.

Crews say the teen did not resurface. They ended the search when it got too dark.

Reith said boats and divers will be back out Wednesday morning, but it will be a recovery.