Local

16-year-old missing from Hamilton County; his truck found in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to find a teen who was last seen Friday and whose truck was found in Noblesville without him.

Christian Gagnon, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing blue jeans, black-and-white tennis shows and a fluorescent yellow shirt with “S & P Outdoor Living” written on the front. The sheriff’s office describes Gagnon as 5-feet-9 and 150 pounds with brown curly hair that’s short on the sides and brown eyes.

Family and friends of Gagnon told deputies they have had no contact with him since he was last seen in Lawrence.

Gagnon’s white Ford F-150 pickup was found in Noblesville, but he was not near it, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Gagnon’s whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton County Dispatch at 317-773-1282.