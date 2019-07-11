Running coach struck by SUV while running on Monon Trail

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in the hospital after an SUV struck her while she ran Thursday in Westfield.

A portion of 161st Street was closed in Westfield after the crash. The runner was struck by an SUV where the Monon Trail crosses the road.

Stephanie Woods, 32, a well-known running and fitness coach from Indianapolis, was injured in the crash.

Family friends told News 8 that Woods is recovering at a local hospital with possible broken bones. Woods is a running coach, yoga instructor and soon-to-be sixth-grade teacher.

She is a fixture at running and fitness events all over central Indiana.

Police said she was struck by the SUV while she was crossing 161st Street. The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

The Westfield Police Department said the road was closed between U.S. 31 and Oak Ridge Road, but later reopened.