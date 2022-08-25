Local

165th Indiana State Fair a success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 18-day run and organizers say it was a great success.

A total of 837,568 fairgoers stopped by the Indiana State Fairgrounds for food and fun this year, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.

“We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat, but thankful that we had mostly beautiful weather,” Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director, said in a statement. “We are proud that no other State Fair brings 4-H project work and agriculture to life like the Indiana State Fair.”

Nearly 7,000 exhibitors showed or displayed a combined 45,739 animal and non-animal projects at this year’s fair.

The Dairy Bar was as popular as ever, with fairgoers enjoying more than 62,000 milkshakes and 32,000 grilled cheese sandwiches.

The 166th Indiana State Fair returns July 28 – August 20, 2023. The State Fair will again be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visit the Indiana State Fair website for more information.