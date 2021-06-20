Local

17-year-old boy drowns at Tipton Lake

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned was recovered from Tipton Lake Saturday night, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

Tyrell Bowers was swimming with friends at the lake, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

Indiana Conservation Officers were sent to the lake’s swimming area around 10 p.m. Saturday after Bowers went underwater and never came back up. That is about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

They recovered Bowers’ body in approximately 12 feet of water shortly after arriving, DNR say.

The investigation is ongoing.