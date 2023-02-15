Local

17-year-old dies, twin sister injured in car crash in rural Randolph County

LOSANTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old died and her twin sister was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash near a rural intersection in southwestern Randolph County, the sheriff says.

Ashtynn Shook, of Losantville, was a front-seat passenger who died in the crash.

The Randolph County E911 Center received a report of the single-car crash about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1100 West north of County Road 700 South. That’s about 2-1/2 miles north the town of Losantville.

Sheriff Art L. Moystner said in a news release that investigators think Chloe Shook was driving northbound on County Road 1100 West in a white 1997 Buick LaSabre when the car went left of the centerline. Chloe Shook overcorrected, causing the car to go off the east side of the road, and then she overcorrected again and lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the west side of the road and rolled several times, ejecting Ashtynn Shook, before coming to rest in a pasture.

Chloe Shook was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with multiple injuries.

Losantville is about a 70-minute drive east-northeast of downtown Indianapolis.