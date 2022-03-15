Local

17-year-old girl dies in 2-vehicle crash near Purdue farms

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office logo. (Image Provided)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MONTMORENCI, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl died Monday afternoon in a crash on a rural stretch of U.S. 231, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A news release says sheriff’s deputies and Purdue University firefighters went at 3 p.m. Monday to the crash of a sport utility vehicle and a sedan on U.S. 231 at County Road 600 North. That’s near several Purdue farms in northwestern Tippecanoe County.

Three people were traveling in a Mercedes Benz GL450 on U.S. 231 when it was hit by a Pontiac Grand Am turning left onto U.S. 231 southbound. The driver of the Grand Am — identified by the sheriff’s office Tuesday as Rebekah Knox — died in the crash.

The three people in the SUV — one of whom was a 10-year-old — were taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette and have since been released.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

