17-year-old killed in Hancock County crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) – A 17-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County over the weekend.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, September.27, authorities responded to the intersection of County Road 300 North and County Road 400 East just before 7 p.m. for a crash.

Investigators said a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu was headed eastbound on County Road 300 North when it left the roadway and rolled.

Deputies said both people in the vehicle – a 17-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Aaron Johnson – were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear who was driving the vehicle. However, deputies said speed and drugs are thought to have been a factor in the crash.