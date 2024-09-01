Search
17-year-old shot in Beech Grove

by: Jay Adkins
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old was shot in Beech Grove on Sunday, according to the Beech Grove Police Department.

Around 2:33 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of South 9th Street and West Bellefontaine Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries.

The teen was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition. Investigators did not immediately release information on what led to the shooting or who fired the gun.

No further information was released.

