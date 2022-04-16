Local

18-year-old Carmel man arrested for drug possession

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police took 18-year-old Stephen Flood of Carmel into custody for drug possession.

Flood drove away at a high rate of speed after officers stopped him in a 2005 Ford Mustang for traffic violations on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

During his travel, he lost control of his Mustang on Concord Road.

After the crash, Flood left the car and ran away on foot. Police proceeded to chase Flood and eventually took him into custody.

During the investigation, police discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Police found two other passengers in the car. Whitney Williams, 18, and a teenager.

Williams is facing preliminary charges for Possession of Marijuana.

Flood is facing preliminary charges for Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving.

He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.