18-year-old dies, 3 people hurt in tractor-car crash

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — Benton County Coroner Matt Rosenbarger on Wednesday released the identities of the people involved in a tractor-car crash on State Road 18 on Tuesday.

Rosenbarger said Jadakis Chambers, 18, of Fowler, died at the scene. Chambers was the front-seat passenger of the car. According to the coroner, the preliminary cause is blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash and the manner of death is accidental. A toxicology report will take four to six weeks.

The driver of the car was identified as Bradely Deaton. The back-seat passenger was Jaliel Johnson.

The driver of the tractor was Shane Gretencord.

Deaton and Gretencord were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals. Rosenbarger said at last check Gretencord was “doing well.” He was unsure about the condition of Deaton.

Rosenbarger said Johnson was taken to a Lafayette hospital.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 18 between County Road 700 and 850 East.

An autopsy on Chambers was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident remained under investigation.