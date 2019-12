BLOOMFIELD, Ind (WISH) — An 18-year-old man died and a 16-year-old juvenile were hurt in a single-vehicle accident, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Antioch and Martin roads. That’s a rural intersection about 20 miles southeast of Bloomington.

The names of the people in the crash were not being released Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s department provided no additional details on the crash.