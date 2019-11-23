18-year-old found dead in grain bin

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Grain bins sit in June 2018 near State Road 59 and Old Ford Road in Waveland, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

WAVELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The body of an 18-year-old Rockville man was found Friday in a grain bin, according to a news report.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would not immediately confirm any information on the death or the investigation.

The Journal Review of Crawfordsville said Colten Howard, an employee of Ramsay Farms, was reported missing just after noon. He and another farm employee had been working at grain bins near State Road 59 and Old Ford Road in Waveland.

Firefighters through the day searched inside the bin for Howard while others worked outside it to remove corn.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: