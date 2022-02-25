Local

18-year-old woman dies after shot in car near Grissom Air Reserve Base

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old woman died after a shooting Thursday afternoon in a housing area adjacent to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana State Police say.

Hanna Cox, 18, of Bunker Hill, died at the scene.

Sgt. Tony Slocum of the state police said 911 callers shortly after 3:35 p.m. Thursday reported a possible person shot in a car in the 2700 block of Capehart Street.

Slocum told News 8 by phone that a death investigation continued Thursday night as police talked with possible witnesses, and no other information was yet being released.