1,800 water customers in West Lafayette under boil order

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly 1,800 customers of Indiana American Water in West Lafayette are being told to boil their water used for drinking or cooking through 4 p.m. Friday.

The area under the boil order includes the Levee, an area with many restaurants and businesses. Indiana American says the area is east of Purdue University, which is not under the boil order.

A spokesperson for the utility says crews were repairing a fire hydrant Thursday and were unable to shut off the water flow immediately. That caused a drop in water pressure. The hydrant has since been repaired, but the boil order was put in place as a precaution.

A statement from the spokesman said, “Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.”

People can sign up for alerts from Indiana American Water and see a map of the affected area online.