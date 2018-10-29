1860s brewery reopens after being closed 100 years Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of a beer. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) - An old brewery with roots dating back to the 1860s is back open in Lafayette.

Thieme and Wagner Brewery opened early in October. For the last year, the business has only had a taproom but now they are back brewing and selling their craft beer.

"It's over a hundred years since it's touched people's lips in Lafayette," said co-owner Brian Thieme.

The original recipe dates back to the turn of the century when the company started under ownership of Frederick Thieme and John Wagner.

"We know there's evidence that the brand was started in 1870 and if my research is correct, it will be the seventh oldest beer brand commercially available today in the United States," said brewmaster David Thieme.

The business did well up until the time of prohibition in the 1920s. The brewery was eventually sold and there has been no Thieme and Wagner beer since then.

Now the business is back open and under new ownership of Brian and David Thieme. They are fifth and sixth generation descendants from the original brewmaster.

"It's surreal. I'm fulfilling my ancestor's legacy that was really cut short due to all the animosity around prohibition. It's quite an honor to have found and be brewing the recipe my ancestors sustained their life on and built their brewing empire on," said David Thieme.