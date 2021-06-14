Local

1892 one-room school burns in possible arson case

A one-room school house built in the 1800s was engulfed by flames on June 14, 2021. (Provided photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says a 129-year-old one-room school house engulfed by flames is a possible arson case.

First responders reached the scene around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the area of county roads 250 North and 500 East. That’s east of Columbus.

Upon arrival, members of the fire department were able to extinguish the flames, and there were no reported injuries.

News 8 has reached out to the Clay Township Fire Department for more information on the fire.