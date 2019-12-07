18th annual Holiday Author Fair to feature more than 70 authors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Historical Society is hosting its 18th annual Holiday Author Fair on Saturday.

“I think our first year we had maybe 30 authors,” said Becke Bolinger from the Indiana Historical Society.

The fair has now grown to more than 70 authors with about 60% coming from Indiana.

New York Times best-selling author Troy Cummings is one of them.

Cummings is from Greencastle, Ind., and started writing his popular children’s books series “Notebook of Doom” about 10 years ago.

He says he often signs his books with character drawings from his stories.

“One woman we hear is driving from Pennsylvania to get a Troy Cummings drawing,” said Bolinger.

The fair is a chance for people to discover new books, mingle with authors, and get their books signed.

“A signed book is always a great idea for a holiday gift. And Santa will be here as well reading books to kids,” said Bolinger.

Other activities include crafts for kids, the holiday market, and several performances by the Circle City Chamber Choir.

New to this year is the Author Fair Teachers Lounge. It’s a way to connect Indianapolis educators with the many books available during the fair.

The author fair will also feature complimentary gift wrapping and IHS members will receive 10% off their entire purchase.

“Today is also the only day to catch the Festival of Trees exhibit for free,” said Bolinger.

The Holiday Author Fair is Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Thousands of people are expected, so IHS staff recommends arriving early if you plan on getting a book signed.