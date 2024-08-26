19-year-old dies when car crashes into tree

SPICELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man died in a Monday afternoon crash on State Road 3 just south of the Henry County town of Spiceland, Indiana State Police says.

Dillon Michael J. Conlin died when the black 2010 Ford Focus car he was driving crashed into a tree.

The car left the road for an unknown reason, state police say.

Investigators say speed played a role in the fatal crash. Also, Conlin was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened before 12:10 p.m. Monday south of County Road 700 South.

Spiceland, a town of 955 residents, is about an hour’s drive east of downtown Indianapolis.