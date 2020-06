19-year-old drowns in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 19-year-old has drowned in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

The office says dispatch received a call just before 6 p.m. on Monday about a man who went under the water and did not resurface at White River Park in Saint Paul, Indiana.

The man has been identified as Lucious Chitty of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.