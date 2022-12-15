19-year-old Indianapolis man found dead in Bargersville pond ruled a homicide

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body found in a Bargersville pond Thursday has been identified as a 19-year-old Indianapolis man, the Johnson County coroner said Thursday night.
A autopsy Friday morning for Angel Luna determined his death was a homicide.
Police say Luna’s body was found just southwest of the intersection of Clary Crossing South Drive and North State Road 135. Bargersville Police Department Officer Jeremy Roll earlier told News 8 that the body was found around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Luna was reported missing on Nov. 22.
Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt confirmed Friday that the cause of death is a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say in a news release the crime was “not believed to be a random act of violence.”
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Detective Stephen Byerly at 317-557-1402.