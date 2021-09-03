Local

1st Afghan refugees bound for Camp Atterbury arrive in Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ((left) and National Guard Adjutant General Dale Lyles have a news conference Sept. 1, 2021, at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The first group of Afghan refugees bound for Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana have arrived in the state.

A plane carrying the refugees landed Thursday afternoon at Indianapolis International Airport.

The refugees were processed and then boarded buses for the drive to the base about 25 miles south of the capital.

Officials said this week that the refugees are expected to arrive in groups of 1,000 at a time, and about 5,000 are expected in the coming weeks. The refugees include American citizens, Afghan allies who helped in the military effort, and those deemed vulnerable Afghans by the U.S. government.